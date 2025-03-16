PRESIDENTIAL NONACQUIESCENCE IS ITSELF A CHECK ON JUDICIAL OVERREACH, ALBEIT ONE THAT SHOULD BE USED RARELY:

"No! You can't just defy judges. It's unprecedented!" The precedent:

"Non-acquiescence" is on the table (or in the air) for the first time in 160 years —since Merryman— pushed by a radical district court judge ruling, one that the D.C. Circuit can reject out of hand. Or the circuit can send up to SCOTUS stat.

When Ex Parte Quirin was before the Court, President Franklin Roosevelt warned them that he would not turn over the captured German saboteurs to some U.S. Marshal with a habeas order. The Court then declined to issue one.

I do think that if John Roberts is as concerned about the institutional future of the federal judiciary as he says he is, something needs to be done to rein in these rogue district judges.