March 16, 2025

PRESIDENTIAL NONACQUIESCENCE IS ITSELF A CHECK ON JUDICIAL OVERREACH, ALBEIT ONE THAT SHOULD BE USED RARELY:

When Ex Parte Quirin was before the Court, President Franklin Roosevelt warned them that he would not turn over the captured German saboteurs to some U.S. Marshal with a habeas order. The Court then declined to issue one.

I do think that if John Roberts is as concerned about the institutional future of the federal judiciary as he says he is, something needs to be done to rein in these rogue district judges.

