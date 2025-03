ROGER KIMBALL: Trump’s DOJ Speech: A Reckoning for the Deep State and a Media Meltdown: Trump’s DOJ speech called out corruption, promised justice reform, and sent the media into a frenzy over his bold rebuke of the establishment.

Their greatest terror isn’t even that Trump will use the DOJ against them the way they used it against him. It’s that they’ll be taken to task for their actual crimes, which are many and serious.