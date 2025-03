THE HIGHER ED BUBBLE ISN’T JUST BURSTING, IT’S GOING TO BE CRUSHED:

🚨NEW: Marc Andreessen breaks down how the University scam works and how they misappropriate taxpayer money. "There is a government supported and funded cartel that doesn't allow new entrants to get access to Federal money. They must be allowed to fail." pic.twitter.com/exAT2obaBJ

— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 27, 2025