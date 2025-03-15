ME NEITHER:
Actually, when I was being censored online at the government’s behalf, I was an American citizen. I don’t remember you standing up for me. https://t.co/9gOX9ATxn4
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 15, 2025
