HAHA:
They’re selling Kamala ‘Miss Me Yet?’ t-shirts at the airport in DC.
I asked the sales lady how many they’ve sold.
Sales lady: “Zero” pic.twitter.com/RPJJNF1u6d
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2025
