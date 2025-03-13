DOGE, THE EARLY YEARS:

OMG this is not AI, it's real. It's a must watch. 2011. Obama announces a DOGE department and puts Joe Biden in charge of it! 😂 "Nobody messes with Joe." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/obGsYHzmMr — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2025

Well, we know Obama wasn’t very serious about this cost-cutting effort, because Joe was allegedly in charge it. (“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up,” to coin a phrase.) Note that Joe’s speech is slowing down a bit in this 2011 video, there are several edits in his portion of the clip, and he looks a little glassy-eyed, but he’s not yet the withered husk of 2020-2024.