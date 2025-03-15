HAHA, HARSH BUT FAIR:
Tim Miller and Bill Kristol worked their entire lives to defeat the Democratic Party and never actually succeeded until they joined it. https://t.co/X83zmSBDtI
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2025
