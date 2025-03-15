PAUL CASSELL: The Bondi Sentencing Memorandum Has Important Implications in the Criminal Prosecution of Boeing. “The Justice Department’s new guidance requiring prosecutors to disclose to a sentencing judge all relevant facts should require that, in any new plea deal, Boeing must acknowledge that it directly and proximately killed 346 people.”
