IT’S NOT FREE SPEECH WHEN YOU’RE TAKING HOSTAGES:

You guys all want to act like Columbia is under some great 1st Amendment threat but none of you want to address the harassment of Jews, the property destruction, the holding staff members against their will in an occupied building or Jewish students having to barricade themselves… https://t.co/qbJ4Xqs6RZ

— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2025