I COULD USE SOME OF THAT EXTRA TIME: “There just might be a way for white holes to form in the Universe. According to a new, highly theoretical paper, the hypothetical objects may result from a kind of quantum ‘bounce’ at the heart of a black hole, spewing not just matter but time itself from the depths.”
