“ITEM 3: Newsweek reported, ‘The 8-month pregnant wife of pro-Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil has pled for her husband’s release in time for the birth of their baby, following his arrest and detention by federal immigration officers over the weekend.’

“So send her back to Gaza with him. The family that Hamas together stays together—until the pager beeps.”

Oh, and the NASCAR take-off on the infamous New York Times headline cracks me up. But then I only raced on road courses, never did the roundy-round stuff.