FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY: Joe Biden Commits to Picking a Woman As His Running Mate.
As PJM’s Paula Bolyard presciently tweeted at the time, foreshadowing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s career-defining moment two years later, “Please define ‘woman.’”
Of course, Joe would eventually have difficulties himself on this topic: Another Biden Interview Fumble: He’s Proud to Be ‘The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President.’
Biden tells a Philadelphia radio station that he's "proud" to be "the first black woman to serve with a black president" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kP5J7Q9lYy
