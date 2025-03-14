FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY: Joe Biden Commits to Picking a Woman As His Running Mate.

As PJM’s Paula Bolyard presciently tweeted at the time, foreshadowing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s career-defining moment two years later, “Please define ‘woman.’”

Of course, Joe would eventually have difficulties himself on this topic: Another Biden Interview Fumble: He’s Proud to Be ‘The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President.’