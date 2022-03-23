March 23, 2022

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON CAN’T DEFINE WHAT A WOMAN IS: “I’m Not A Biologist.”

SEN. BLACKBURN: “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?” JACKSON: “No, I can’t.” BLACKBURN: “You can’t?” JACKSON: “I’m not a biologist.”

“Certainly ironic to have a full day of encomia to Jackson being the first black woman nominated for the job, capped by Jackson saying she doesn’t know what a woman is,” Dan McLaughlin tweets.

Though to be fair, not everybody watches Dr. Phil: Matt Walsh Explains Human Biology to Confused Trans Activists (Video): “Walsh clashed with trans activists on a recent episode of the Dr. Phil show in a heated debate over gender identity that climaxed at the fundamentals of gender identity and what it means to be a woman.”

Earlier: “Ketanji Brown Jackson told [Ted Cruz] she has ‘never studied critical race theory,’ but she has cited the founder of critical race theory, Derrick Bell, and endorsed its core concepts, including white privilege and intersectionality, in her speeches. She is lying.”