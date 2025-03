THE ADULTS ARE ADULTING:

Marco Rubio announces that he’s expelling the racist South African ambassador to the United States. A fantastic move to show America will not put up with anti-White racism coming out of South Africa. In my view, Rubio has really risen to the occasion so far as Secretary of State. https://t.co/bzeaEwnMjM

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 15, 2025