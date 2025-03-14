MEMORIES:
The five year anniversary of 15 days to slow the spread has Dems reliving COVID craziness. https://t.co/LGzvJn1Fmb
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 14, 2025
MEMORIES:
The five year anniversary of 15 days to slow the spread has Dems reliving COVID craziness. https://t.co/LGzvJn1Fmb
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 14, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.