RICH LOWRY: Tesla terrorism only reveals the left’s impotence.

The left, with Soros-funded organizations taking a big role, has its next project — an intifada against the country’s largest maker of electric cars.

The progressive fear and loathing of Elon Musk now may be greater than that directed at Donald Trump.

* * * * * * * *

The heretofore trend-setting, eco-conscious vehicle for the affluent is now a hate object, a so-called swasticar, the equivalent of a Volkswagen in 1930s Germany.

Everyone has a right to peacefully protest, of course, and to refuse to buy whatever products they wish.

But when the left engages in direct action, it’s always a sign you should take steps to protect your property and person.

Teslas have been set on fire, spray-painted and otherwise damaged. Charging stations have been burned and dealerships vandalized.

Shots were fired at a Tesla showroom in Portland, Ore.

A woman in Colorado who attacked a Tesla dealership, including with a Molotov cocktail, was subsequently arrested near the location with more makeshift bombs in her car.

A Tesla charging station in South Carolina was also Molotov-cocktailed. The vandal spray-painted “LONG LIVE UKRAINE” on the ground.

In Ukraine, they prepared Molotov cocktails to blunt the advance of Russian tanks closing in on Kyiv; in America, progressive activists use them to stick it to an entrepreneur whose politics they don’t like.

Of course, Teslas have been painted with swastikas, as if a streamlined federal government is an indicator of incipient fascism.