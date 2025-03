SHOT: At This Point, Elon Musk Will Have to Give Up Tesla.

Chaser:

President Trump just bought a Tesla Model S and declared that violence against Tesla will be treated under the law as domestic terrorism. I don’t think any leftists want to test Trump on this! πŸ‘πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/k3rXA34Z8n — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 11, 2025

I don’t think Musk is giving up anything.