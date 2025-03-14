THIS NEEDS TO BE SET TO THE BENNY HILL MUSIC:
3000 years of history condensed into 6 seconds pic.twitter.com/lfr9ci4OGx
— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) March 14, 2025
THIS NEEDS TO BE SET TO THE BENNY HILL MUSIC:
3000 years of history condensed into 6 seconds pic.twitter.com/lfr9ci4OGx
— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) March 14, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.