FILL THOSE SLOTS: “At the start of Trump-47, on January 20, 2025, there were 45 federal judicial vacancies—all were Article III vacancies. There are now 55 federal judicial vacancies, including, 54 Article III positions, one Article I position. . . . To date, Trump-47 has sent ZERO nominations to fill vacant federal judicial positions to the U.S. Senate.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.