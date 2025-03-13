I’LL BELIEVE IT’S A CRISIS WHEN THE PEOPLE WHO KEEP TELLING ME IT’S A CRISIS START ACTING LIKE IT’S A CRISIS: Enviros Gone Wild: Destroying the Rain Forest For a Climate Summit.
Spoiler: They haven’t.
