REPORTER: Do you think local law enforcement has the resources to both cooperate with ICE and conduct public safety?

HOMAN: "You're running around arresting the same guy FIVE TIMES. Arrest them once, give them to us and you don't arrest them anymore." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VaBY5lMVmA

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025