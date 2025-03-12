STAY SAFE: Large study shows drinking alcohol is good for your cholesterol levels. “The cholesterol changes scaled with the changes in drinking. That is, for people who started drinking, the more they started drinking, the lower their LDL fell and higher their HDL rose. In the newly abstaining group, those who drank the most before quitting saw the biggest changes in their lipid levels.”
