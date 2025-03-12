ERICK ERICKSON: Magic Mike Johnson Strikes Again.

If you think you’re having a bad day, you could always be a Senate Democrat. After Magic Mike Johnson magically passed a continuing resolution through the evenly divided House, Senate Democrats are left in an impossible position: Vote for a continuing resolution that cuts $13 billion from non-defense spending… or shut the government down and let my friend, OMB Director Russ Vought, be in charge.

That’s right, if the government is shut down, the most hated man in leftwing circles and the face of Project 2025 will directly manage the government shutdown.

I am begging Senate Democrats… fight the Republicans, filibuster the legislation, and shut the government down!!