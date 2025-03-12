ARE YOU TIRED OF WINNING YET?

Lawyers at the EPA — along with those at the ENRD at DOJ — are "true believers."

Lawyers take positions with those two agencies because they are committed to the "religion" of climate change.

Leaving them in place would be self-sabotage for an Administration wanting to… https://t.co/7YpprZnN3e

— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 12, 2025