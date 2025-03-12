THE PURPOSE OF THE POLICE ISN’T TO PROTECT THE PUBLIC FROM CRIMINALS, IT’S TO PROTECT CRIMINALS FROM AN ANGRY PUBLIC. When the police stop controlling criminals, there will be a return to traditional methods.

If the govt and police won't deal with the problems, then vigilante justice is inevitable. This is the first stage of the European civil war that is coming due to their insane immigration open border policies. https://t.co/sZmo43DNa7 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 12, 2025

The citizenry was dealing with crime and disorder long before the (surprisingly recent) invention of the police.