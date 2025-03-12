Disney has its abrasive woke non-star Rachel Zegler on lockdown, almost certainly because they know she’s a toxic person who will hurt the film’s prospects even further if she’s allowed to publicly run her giant yap.

With just days to go before the release of its live-action Snow White remake, Disney is drastically reducing its usual Hollywood premiere spectacle. The studio is still hosting an event on March 15 at the El Capitan Theatre, but it won’t include the extensive red carpet and media presence typically associated with a major Disney release. Instead, only photographers and a house crew will be allowed to cover the event, with no traditional press interviews taking place.

Disney has not commented on this shift, but even Variety acknowledges that this decision comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the film. The move follows months of backlash and marketing missteps, making it clear that Disney is playing defense as the film nears its March 21 theatrical release.

In the past, Disney has gone all-out for live-action remakes, with elaborate red carpet events, numerous interviews, and a media blitz to build hype. The decision to scale back this aspect of Snow White signals a lack of confidence in the film’s reception.

For context, even underperforming Disney films have received full red carpet treatment.

…

This premiere downgrade aligns with Disney’s broader approach to limiting Snow White’s exposure. As we previously reported, lead actress Rachel Zegler has been noticeably absent from American press appearances. Instead, Disney sent her on a scripted, highly controlled press tour in Japan, where she was unlikely to face tough questions about her past comments or the film’s creative direction.

This is a stark contrast to how Disney promotes its other high-profile films. Usually, the lead star is front and center in talk shows, interviews, and press junkets leading up to the release. The decision to keep Zegler largely away from the American media suggests the studio is trying to prevent further controversy.