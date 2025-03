LEFTISTS AT PLAY:

Kevin Drum was reportedly forced out of Mother Jones by junior staffers for vague allegations of racism + calling Tara Reade a "lunatic."

Meanwhile, he'd spent years refusing every offered raise and telling the magazine to give the money to the magazine's fellows instead

— Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) March 11, 2025