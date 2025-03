LEFTIES ALWAYS HAVE AN EXCUSE FOR BEING NASTY TO THEIR POLITICAL OPPONENTS, BECAUSE EXCUSES FOR BEING NASTY TO PEOPLE ARE ONE OF THE TOP ATTRACTIONS OF LEFTISM:

Step 1: “everyone I don’t like is a Nazi” Step 2: “killing Nazis is good” This is the slippery slope, every time. And we’re seeing it in real time. https://t.co/3J81igXRF0 — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) March 11, 2025

Also, LOL, Rick Wilson.