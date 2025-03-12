THIS SHOULD BE THEIR DREAM: WTH, Cato Institute? Are You Worried That the Dept. of Ed. Will Get Too Small? “Did you ever expect CATO to express concern about whether the government had enough bureaucrats? I didn’t. And I have to say that if this pullquote–and it is entirely possible that CNN took his words out of context–is an honest reflection of CATO’s position on reductions in the Department of Education, I will have to get off every CATO mailing list, and take away their honorary chainsaw.”

While I’m always ready to be disappointed by any DC institution, if you’re playing the odds they heavily favor CNN doing something shady with the quote.

I emailed CATO to ask if the quote is correct.