I’M ALMOST SURE WE DON’T NEED TO WORRY ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING. But ocean fertilization would almost certainly solve any CO2 problem. This would cause any number of green energy scams to collapse, which is why environmentalists killed it: The reason you’ve never heard of Ocean Fertilization.
