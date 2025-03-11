ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Let Them Fight.

However inevitable [Kamala] Harris may be once she gets into the race [to be California’s next governor], she hasn’t done that yet. And “the end of summer” (Harris’s announced decision deadline) sits many long months away at this point. That’s why, mere hours after this piece went to press, we got news that Kamala had not, as it turns out, preemptively cleared the field: Former Democratic Representative Katie Porter has decided to pip the entire field and announce her candidacy to replace Gavin Newsom in office as governor. Porter, for those unaware, is a thoroughly unpleasant “moderate” Democrat from Orange County, an emblematic representative of how that once-bulwark Republican stronghold demographically shifted into Democratic-leaning territory as educated elites shifted left nationwide. She left office in 2024 to run for Dianne Feinstein’s vacant Senate seat, and was unsurprisingly trounced among Democratic voters in California’s open primary by rival Representative Adam Schiff, who now simpers uselessly in the seat with his “Resistance” brand. Harris hasn’t even decided whether she’s getting into the governor’s race or not yet, but now I actively hope she does, if only because I’m desperately eager to see which of my two least favorite politicians will survive the bloodsport to lead America’s most cursed state to doom over the next decade.

It is a time of choosing for California; pick your fighter! On the left: Kamala Confuses Crowd at AI Conference With Doritos-Based Word Salad.

And on the left: Holy impeachment! Democrat Katie Porter is slammed on social media for dressing up as Batgirl in Congress on same day as historic inquiry vote.

And for holding up a self-help book she’s clearly never read — because she would benefit greatly from having done so: Katie Porter Reads the Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck During Speaker Vote:

Gooder and harder, Golden State.