January 9, 2023

KATIE PORTER READS THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A F*CK DURING SPEAKER VOTE:

While the House Republican conference was in turmoil Friday as GOP lawmakers struggled to cobble together enough votes to elect a speaker, California Congresswoman Katie Porter sat quietly on the other side of the aisle reading a book. Porter, dressed to match the books cover, was reading, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F–k,” making a not-so-subtle statement that captured how many Democrats were feeling after watching Republicans try and fail to elect a House speaker again and again over four days. The New York Times best-selling self-help book by Mark Manson argues that people need to stop thinking positively and learn to cope with bad situations in order to be happy, albeit in much more profane terms.

I think it’s more a case of Katie Porter held up a copy of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck during the speaker vote for the photo op, because I doubt she’s read it, considering the most important passage in Manson’s book:

The deeper the pain, the more helpless we feel against our problems, and the more entitlement we adopt to compensate for those problems. This entitlement plays out in one of two ways: I’m awesome and the rest of you all suck, so I deserve special treatment. I suck and the rest of you are all awesome, so I deserve special treatment. Opposite mindset on the outside, but the same selfish creamy core in the middle. In fact, you will often see entitled people flip back and forth between the two. Either they’re on top of the world or the world is on top of them, depending on the day of the week, or how well they’re doing with their particular addiction at that moment…What most people don’t correctly identify as entitlement are those people who perpetually feel as though they’re inferior and unworthy of the world. At the very least, she hasn’t internalized those paragraphs yet:

● Rep. Katie Porter used racist language, ‘ridiculed people for reporting sexual harassment,’ ex-staffer claims.

● California Congresswoman Katie Porter Blamed, Punished a Staffer For Allegedly Giving Her COVID-19.