UTTERLY ROUTINE, NOTHING TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT: USAID official tells remaining staffers: Shred and burn all your documents. “The email didn’t provide any reason for the document destruction.”

Because it's juxtaposed by people being arrested outside abortion clinics praying and singing or people arrested at home by feds with guns drawing for similar "crimes". These people and those like them need to get the Roger Stone treatment. Full SWAT and perp walk. — Dr. Oliver's Scalp Tonic President and CEO (@consilium65) March 11, 2025