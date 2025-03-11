DON SURBER: How Trump Thwarted Democrats. “Democrats thought Trump’s second presidency would be a repeat of his first. They cornered him last time by triangulating lawsuits, the bureaucrats and RINOs to stymie a president they believed unworthy of the title. Republicans in the Senate saddled the newbie with a Cabinet of Termites. He trusted them. Bigly yuge mistake. Ha ha ha. 8 years later, the establishment has not changed its playbook. Football may be a game of inches, but politics is a game of adjustments. Trump adjusted.”