YEAH, PRETTY MUCH: John Kass: “Is the Democrat message pure Jacobin hatred for anything pro-American and anything that could be considered pro-President Donald Trump? They’re feral creatures now, lonely, isolated, frightened without leadership, desperate for relevance, without any cogent message, terrified at what’s to become of them. And quite mad, like inmates in Victorian lunatic asylum.”
