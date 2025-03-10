MR. RUBIO? A THOUSAND IS TOO MANY. YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW ANGRY PEOPLE ARE: Rubio Keeping 1,000 USAID Programs, Slashing 5,200 Contracts.
If it’s not a constitutional function of the federal government, strip it.
