WELL, BYE: Librarian Who Removed Chabad Poster Is No Longer Employed at Harvard. “Former Radcliffe Institute librarian Jonathan S. Tuttle is no longer employed at Harvard after he was filmed tearing down a poster showing the faces of Israeli hostages during a Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine rally on March 3, a University spokesperson confirmed Sunday. By Sunday, Tuttle’s name and contact information had been removed from the Schlesinger Library’s official website, where his title was previously listed. Tuttle worked as a cataloger of published materials at the Radcliffe Institute’s Schlesinger Library.”