POINT AND COUNTERPOINT: Point: Ilya Somin: The Case Against Deporting Immigrants for “Pro-Terrorist” Speech.

Counterpoint: Trump Is Right to Deport Hamas Supporters: Federal law authorizes denying or revoking the visa of anyone who supports terrorist activity.

I would dispute that we are deporting immigrants for “speech” when it involved violent protests in which buildings were seized and occupied and people were violently assaulted and harassed. This wasn’t marching around with a sign. I would be against deporting people for the latter, though the law on it is not clear.

But anyway, here you have it: The long-awaited “battling Ilyas” cage match!