WE WARNED YOU ABOUT THE NEW RULES YOU WERE CREATING:

These protests openly called "to bring the intifada home," called to "bomb Tel Aviv," and openly sought to boost terrorist groups. These protests are a Trojan Horse for radical Islamism and extremism. They need to be attacked as if they were the KKK. https://t.co/lBiI43sZK9

— Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) March 10, 2025