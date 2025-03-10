LAWFARE:
A petition for writ of habeas corpus has been filed in SDNY. The Judge assigned to the case just ordered that Khalil not be removed from the country pending further order.
The first named defendant is "William P. Joyce."
Joyce is the Acting Field Office Director for ICE in… https://t.co/LEPuP6N7AW
— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 10, 2025
UPDATE:
The Democrats have spoken out more for Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil than for Laken Riley.
Let that sink in.
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 10, 2025