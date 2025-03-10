TIME FOR A FAMILY IMPACT ANALYSIS: America’s steadily declining birthrate is a costly demographic fact, but it doesn’t have to be, according to multiple experts interviewed by the Washington Stand’s Ben Johnson, who cites “Eight Policies to Help Young People Marry and Have Babies.”

One of those interviewed by Johnson is AEI Resident Scholar Timothy Carney. Instapundit readers may recall that Carney has been a Washington Examiner columnist and opinion editor in past years. Being the guy who hired Carney at WEX, I highly commend his work.