SEEMS LIKELY: Elon Musk Hit the Mother Lode of the Deep State. Now He Believes He’s an Assassination Target.

UPDATE:

INCITEMENT: Democrats are distributing bumper stickers calling for the assassination of Elon Musk. The left is resorting to political violence because voters are rejecting them at the ballot box.

h/t @kylenabecker pic.twitter.com/V1OrhjPwUC

— @amuse (@amuse) March 10, 2025