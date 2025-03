IT’S NEVER ABOUT THE CHILDREN’S WELFARE:

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten REVEALS why she doesn't want to abolish the Department of Education and send the money back to the states 🚨

She's AFRAID states will decide to give the money to PARENTS for school choice.

"We know what Texas would do: THEY'LL USE IT FOR VOUCHERS!" pic.twitter.com/lV4HaYCxEl

— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 10, 2025