YES.
🚨BREAKING: Italian Deputy PM:
“Romanians are robbed of their right to vote by a serious theft of democracy. It’s a Soviet-style Euro-coup.” pic.twitter.com/jTZwYHE759
— Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) March 9, 2025
Lessons must be taught.
YES.
🚨BREAKING: Italian Deputy PM:
“Romanians are robbed of their right to vote by a serious theft of democracy. It’s a Soviet-style Euro-coup.” pic.twitter.com/jTZwYHE759
— Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) March 9, 2025
Lessons must be taught.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.