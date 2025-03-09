WHEN “PROTECTING DEMOCRACY” TRANSLATES AS “PROTECTING BUREAUCRACY:”

In Europe the people who bar political candidates and argue for banning political parties are the ones that claim they are “protecting democracy”.

Tyranny hiding in plain sight, yet most people refuse to see what’s going on. https://t.co/rs9VOnMUn9

— Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) March 9, 2025