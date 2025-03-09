YEAH, BUT WHAT DOES HE CARE: California chancellor resisting Trump executive order wastes taxpayers’ money: Administrators now have a choice. They can ignore federal law and drag their institutions into turmoil—or they can cut their losses, end discriminatory policies, and serve students fairly. I predict they will choose . . . . poorly.
