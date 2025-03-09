I GUESS STUFF LIKE THIS IS WHY THE WORD “RETARDED” IS COMING BACK INTO VOGUE:

2 Part Video:

TODAY: Democrat Boston Governor Maura Healey says they have an energy crisis because it’s impossible to get natural gas

2022: Gov Healey brags about BLOCKING natural gas pipelines that would’ve solved their crisis

You can't make this up

