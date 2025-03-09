I GUESS STUFF LIKE THIS IS WHY THE WORD “RETARDED” IS COMING BACK INTO VOGUE:
2 Part Video:
TODAY: Democrat Boston Governor Maura Healey says they have an energy crisis because it’s impossible to get natural gas
2022: Gov Healey brags about BLOCKING natural gas pipelines that would’ve solved their crisis
You can’t make this uppic.twitter.com/ySmHoQBMWo
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 8, 2025
Related: Freddie de Boer: “The R-Slur,” Inner Circle and Outer: Stop asserting social consensus about language rules when it doesn’t exist.
UPDATE: Link to de Boer’s Substack should now be working.