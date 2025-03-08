INTERBREEDING: Scientists date remains of an ancient child that resembles both humans and Neanderthals. No one could resist us sexy, sexy Homo Sapiens. “When the humanlike child was discovered, scientists noted that some of their attributes—including body proportions and jawbone—looked Neanderthal. The researchers suggested that the child was descended from populations in which humans and Neanderthals mated and mixed. That was a radical notion at the time, but advances in genetics have since proven those populations existed—and people today still carry Neanderthal DNA.”