YA THINK?

Starting to notice a pattern here

Now we’re watching Islamic extremists slaughter thousands of innocent Christians in Syria

We watched Islamic extremists slaughter over 1,000 innocent Jews on October 7th

Funny how Kelly, who attacked Tulsi for telling the truth, hasn’t said a thing about the massacres in Syria.

These people are disgraceful and disgusting. https://t.co/4zb01nl6WR

