YA THINK?
We watched Islamic extremists slaughter over 1,000 innocent Jews on October 7th
Now we’re watching Islamic extremists slaughter thousands of innocent Christians in Syria
Starting to notice a pattern here https://t.co/qCgLDyPpD0
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 8, 2025
Funny how Kelly, who attacked Tulsi for telling the truth, hasn’t said a thing about the massacres in Syria.
These people are disgraceful and disgusting. https://t.co/4zb01nl6WR
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 8, 2025