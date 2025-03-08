SPOILER: THEY WON’T BE SMALL. Why DOGE is and will remain popular, even if its cuts are small. But people also like that the people with no skin in the game are suddenly getting skint:

But probably the most frustrating argument I have heard against DOGE’s cuts is that government workers are losing their jobs. Of course, I feel for anyone who loses a job — it is a scary moment for anyone, causing huge upset for themselves and their families. But this isn’t new. Under President Obama, multiple regulations led to tens of thousands of job losses — people with no other training and who had been coal miners or worked in factories their entire lives lost their jobs with just a few days’ notice. Entire communities were devastated by Obama and Biden-era policies, and in some cases they were quite proud of it.